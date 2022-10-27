A week in news

Here's a roundup of the week's news

Governor's Race

In front of a rowdy crowd, Congressman Charlie Crist and Gov. Ron DeSantis took opposite positions on everything from the culture wars to gender-affirming care to abortion in their first and only debate Monday night.

Florida District 1

Voters in the First U.S. House District in Florida, the western Panhandle, will decide between two candidates who bring legal baggage to the race: Matt Gaetz and Rebekah Jones.

Amendments

An amendment on this year’s ballot could save homeowners money if they make their homes more resistant to flood damage. That’s Amendment One on the November 8 ballot.

EDATE

Voters in Escambia County will decide whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at the recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones on Nov. 8.

FemFest

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, FemFest returns this weekend raising money for SisterSong and celebrating intersectional feminism.

Public Radio Music Day

In case you missed it, watch these sessions from Public Radio Music Day with musicians Katie Dineen, Dalton Wright, and Fred Domulot.