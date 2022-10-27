A week in news
Here's a roundup of the week's news
Governor's Race
In front of a rowdy crowd, Congressman Charlie Crist and Gov. Ron DeSantis took opposite positions on everything from the culture wars to gender-affirming care to abortion in their first and only debate Monday night.
Florida District 1
Voters in the First U.S. House District in Florida, the western Panhandle, will decide between two candidates who bring legal baggage to the race: Matt Gaetz and Rebekah Jones.
Amendments
An amendment on this year’s ballot could save homeowners money if they make their homes more resistant to flood damage. That’s Amendment One on the November 8 ballot.
EDATE
Voters in Escambia County will decide whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at the recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones on Nov. 8.
FemFest
After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, FemFest returns this weekend raising money for SisterSong and celebrating intersectional feminism.
Public Radio Music Day
In case you missed it, watch these sessions from Public Radio Music Day with musicians Katie Dineen, Dalton Wright, and Fred Domulot.