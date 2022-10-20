WUWF celebrates Public Radio Music Day

Expect to hear great music playing from WUWF social media platforms next Wednesday as the station celebrates Public Radio Music Day.

This year’s theme is “Discovering the Sound of Local Communities.”

Public Radio Music Day, which was founded by the noncommMUSIC Alliance, is a celebration of public media’s role in connecting their audiences with independent music you won’t find on commercial stations.

“Public radio music stations throughout the country play music and feature local artists that highlight the story of their region and cultures within their community,” said Marta McLellan Ross, NPR Vice President of Government and External Affairs. “We want to showcase their collective mark on shaping the sound of local communities for generations to come.”

Stations across the country will be recognizing Public Radio Music Day with their own sessions both virtual and in person. You watch live and recorded sessions at livesessions.npr.org.

WUWF will feature Katie Dineen, the Dalton Wright Trio, and Social Tofu, with jazz artist Fred Domulot, to record three special video sessions that will be shared on Public Radio Music Day, Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Facebook and Instagram.

Acoustic Interlude host and producer John Macdonell has featured local artists on his show since it first aired in 1995. He says the local music scene has been experiencing a renaissance of sorts. You can regularly hear local talent featured on his show every Sunday.

“Our area is experiencing a resurgence in local musical talent,” he said. “The younger generation of artists warmly embrace the idea of the performing songwriter and are eager to play as much as possible and develop their natural abilities. Our local sound ranges from progressive acoustic to folk-rock.”

In addition to the video sessions that will debut online, Jazz Host Dale Riegle has put together a series of playlists to enjoy on the WUWF Public Media Spotify page. And of course, there’s no better way to celebrate Public Radio Music Day than by listening or streaming public radio. There is always great music to listen to every evening on 88.1.

For up-to-the-minute updates on live sessions and special programming from stations across the country, follow the hashtag #LovePublicRadioMusic on social media channels, including @WUWF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.