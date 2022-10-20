A week in news

Here's a look at the news for the week of Oct. 17

Student loan relief

President Biden's student loan forgiveness application officially opened this week and borrowers can begin applying for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. And now, challenges from GOP have begun.

Elections

The Florida 2022 ballot has three amendments on the ballot. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed to be critical public service personnel.

Voting

In August, 19 were arrested through the state's new Office of Election Crimes and Security. They were told that as convicted felons, they voted illegally in 2020 after obtaining voter registrations. But video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald shows the confusion from both law enforcement officers and people who were being arrested.

History

The home of Dr. James Hartley Beal is a piece of history in Okaloosa County, but it's slowly fading away as it sits on the side of Highway 98. The property is now for sale with little hope of it being restored.

Healthcare

More than $6 million is on the table from the state of Florida, in a program to encourage qualified medical professionals to practice in the state’s underserved locations. The program is aptly titled the Florida Reimbursement Assistance for Medical Education.

Space

Nearly 30 years ago, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the first image of the Pillars of Creation. Now, the new James Webb Space Telescope has captured NASA's most detailed image of the landscape which is helping scientists better understand how stars form.