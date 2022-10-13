A week in news

Here is a look at the news that happened this week

Jan. 6 Hearings

The House Jan. 6 committee just wrapped up what could be the final hearing about its U.S. Capitol insurrection investigation. At the hearing's end, the panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

Parkland

A jury has recommended that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Several people in the courtroom – including families of the victims — shook their heads in disbelief and had tears in their eyes hearing the jury's decision.

Elections

Florida residents will be voting on three amendments this Election Day. Amendment 2 gives voters the option to abolish the Constitutional Revision Commission, which is one of two ways voters can get proposed amendments on the ballot.

Coming Out Day

In recognition of #ComingOutDay, which was Tuesday, Oct. 11, we asked a handful of people to share their experiences of coming out and what that meant to them. Here are their stories.