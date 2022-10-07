A week in news

Here's a roundup of the news from the week

Elections

We’re still a little over a month out from the November 8 general election, but the number of mail-in ballots continues to flood in. Over 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been cast across Florida, out of nearly three million requested. The most ballots have been cast in three counties — Palm Beach, Bay, and Okaloosa. Meanwhile, state officials are working to make sure Hurricane Ian doesn't disturb elections in Southwest Florida.

Hurricane Ian

Speaking of Hurricane Ian, President Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. And also from NPR, a look at a community that was largely spared because it was built to survive hurricanes.

Mental health

Finishing up the series on how mental health is being treated in Northwest Florida, WUWF's Dave Dunwoody talked to Retired Navy Captain Tim Kinsella about treating mental health in the armed forces and how it's changed over the years.

988

211 Northwest Florida is set to become the state's 13th certified Lifeline Center. This means for the first time ever, area residents who call the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), soon will be able to access a locally trained crisis counselor.