A week in news

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm on Florida's southwest coast. At least a dozen people have died, but that number is expected to increase. Additionally, insured losses from Ian are expected to range from $25 to $40 billion.

Student loans

In August, President Biden laid out a sweeping plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower. But on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education has quietly changed its guidance around who qualifies for the relief plan.

Elections

The race for U.S. Senate in Florida has become a case of dueling campaign ads between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and his challenger, Democratic nominee Val Demings. Adam Cayton, a political scientist at the University of West Florida, weighs in on the race.

Government

The Senate has approved an interim funding bill to tide federal agencies over until mid-December, likely averting a government shutdown. Government funding is set to expire Friday night at midnight. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called it "common sense, bipartisan legislation."

Mental Health

Treating kids with mental health issues is 180 degrees from treating adults. As part of the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida, Children's Home Society of Florida is working on solutions to help treat children and educate partnering agencies to better serve kids with mental health issues.

