A week in news

Here's your news roundup for the week of Sept. 12

Immigration

About 50 migrants arrived by plane in Martha's Vineyard Wednesday on flights paid for by Gov. Ron DeSantis and that originated in San Antonio, Texas. In a statement, DeSantis said states like Massachusettes "will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration." On Thursday, DeSantis doubled down on the move while at a press conference in Okaloosa County.

Opioid Crisis

Escambia County is gearing up to launch a new addiction stabilization program. According to local health officials, the county ranks No. 1 in overdose and death related to fentanyl, heroin, opioid, and cocaine. The new program includes stabilization and assessment of the individual patient and long-term treatment.

Mental Health

Finding mental health treatment is hard enough. Finding the right kind of treatment for you is even harder. Stephanie Bolinger has shared her story of finding what works in the local system. This is a problem the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida is trying to work on.

Abortion

For the second time in the past two weeks, the office of Attorney General Ashley Moody has reiterated its stance that a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution does not protect abortion rights. The statement was made in response to an attempt to halt Florida's 15-week abortion ban.

Art

Photographer and designer Julia Gorton was the most recent Artist in Residence at Pensacola's 309 Punk House where she held open studios photographing over 100 people. At her closing exhibit this week, her subjects got to see themselves in a new way.