A week in news

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who for 70 years served as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom, died Thursday at the age of 96. Her reign spanned a remarkable arc in British history and was defined by duty to country and considerable family pain.

Reproductive Rights

Earlier this week, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office said the Florida Supreme Court should reverse a decades-old position that a privacy clause in the state Constitution protects abortion rights. The privacy clause has played a crucial role in bolstering abortion rights in Florida since a 1989 Supreme Court ruling.

Transgender health care

A new federal lawsuit has challenged the state of Florida's effort to exclude gender-affirming health care for transgender people from its state Medicaid program, calling the rule illegal, discriminatory, and a "dangerous governmental action."

Electric bills

Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 if the state Public Service Commission approves the proposals from filed last week from Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, and Tampa Electric Co.

Constitution Day

Are government mandates constitutional? That’s the question that will be addressed at this year’s Constitution Day address at the University of West Florida with guest speaker Dr. Joseph Postell.

Pensacola's Mayor-Elect

After his election as Pensacola’s next mayor, D.C. Reeves is preparing for the job – in part by setting up his transition team. Reeves will also be speaking at the next mayor's press conference on Sept. 12.

