A week in news

Here's a roundup of news from WUWF Public Media for the week of Aug. 29.

Pensacola’s newest homeless shelter is now open

The Max-Well Respite Center is a 17,000-square-foot facility located at 2200 N. Palafox St. at the corner of Maxwell Street.

The City of Pensacola, with support from its homeless task force, used federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to establish the shelter, which has nearly 50 beds and can accommodate up to 120 people.

Escambia County emergency responders serving foreign language speakers

Northwest Florida has experienced a growth of Spanish-speaking residents in the past two decades, yet agencies have just started providing information in both languages. And Spanish language communities are listening.

Talking about race

“Dissonance,” a new play developed by Pensacola locals and UWF faculty Marci Duncan and Kerry Sandell, asks the question: can two women of different races have an honest, candid, and open conversation about race? The play opens in Pensacola this weekend.

UWF football is coming back home

Almost a year since the very first campus game on the field turf of Pen Air Field, the Argonauts kick off their first full home season on campus on Saturday evening against Warner University of Lake Wales.

NASA to launch Artemis rocket Saturday

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The two-hour launch window is set to open at 2:17 p.m., and if successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.