A week in news

Here are the top stories of the week:

Pensacola's Mayor-Elect

The race for a new Mayor of Pensacola ended Tuesday night with D.C. Reeves winning 51% of the votes. The entrepreneur says he has a lengthy to-do list as he prepares for his new role. Rebekah Jones has won the Democratic primary and will challenge Matt Gaetz in the fall.

Florida Governor's Race

Other big news from Tuesday's Primary Election was Charlie Crist winning the Democratic primary for Florida Governor. He'll face Ron DeSantis in November.

Student Loans

On Wednesday, President Biden announced a sweeping effort to forgive federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. Here's the breakdown of who qualifies.

Affordable Housing

Author and policy expert Shane Phillips will be talking about affordable housing — what it is and how cities can achieve it — at the next CivicCon speakers event on Aug. 29. WUWF's Bob Barrett talked to him ahead of the event.

And a little something extra:

NPR Music is hosting an online listening party for 'Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982.' NPR Music critic and correspondent Ann Powers will host a conversation with artists Debbie Harry and Chris Stein. Check-in at 1 p.m.