Tropics continue to stir this week

Two areas of disturbed weather continue to have our attention late this week in the North Atlantic. A trough of low pressure near the Windward Islands is generating very disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. There is a low chance for additional development as it tracks into the central and western Caribbean by early next week. Satellite imagery the past few days has shown the late season Sahara Dust Layer combined with stronger vertical wind shear aloft are stifling organization.

In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, we have a tropical wave sitting between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands producing a large, but disorganized area of stormy weather. Chances also remain low for the system to develop further the next 5 days.

Please keep in mind as September rolls in next week, conditions in the tropics can change very rapidly, so plan on checking the forecast more frequently. In the meantime, stay safe and cool!