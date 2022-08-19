A week in news

Here's the roundup of headlines from the week:

Abortion

In 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will require parental consent before minors can have abortions. Earlier this week, media outlets across the country reported an Escambia County case in which a parentless teen was denied an abortion under the consent requirements in state law. The teen said in a court petition that she was “sufficiently mature” to make a decision about an abortion, was not ready to have a baby, did not have a job and that the father was unable to assist her. But Escambia County Circuit Judge Jessica Frydrychowicz denied her bypass request.

Gov. DeSantis

A few different headlines with Gov. DeSantis this week. Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren took Gov. Ron DeSantis to federal court Wednesday in an attempt to get his job back. On Thursday, DeSantis announced that 20 people in Florida have been charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election. Also on Thursday, a federal judge blocked restrictions that Gov. DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training, otherwise known as the "Stop WOKE Act."

Elections

Florida's primary election day is Monday. The latest in our election coverage looks at the Florida House District 2 race. Visit wuwf.org for more election coverage.

Food deserts

In Northwest Florida, there are 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Helping to meet those dire needs are a handful of food pantries and programs that aim to supplement bare refrigerators with healthy food.

UWF football

If it’s August, it must be time for fall camps to open at all levels of college football. The University of West Florida is preparing for 2022, holding its first in-person media day in three years on Tuesday. WUWF's Dave Dunwoody was there.

Santa Rosa County Courthouse

After decades of debate and planning, Santa Rosa County officials are celebrating the completion of the county’s long-awaited new courthouse and appreciating the long journey to get to this point. See photos of the facility here.