A week in news

Here's the roundup of headlines for Friday, Aug. 12

Mar-A-Lago Raid

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that FBI agents had searched his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach and opened his safe. The raid was unprecedented and caused outrage from republicans. On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the search warrant served at his home.

Primary election

Election season is in full swing. WUWF is covering some key races for Northwest Florida. Hear from GOP candidates in the Florida House District 1 race, GOP candidates in Florida House District 3 race, and candidates in the Escambia County School Board race, as well as Santa Rosa County School Board.

Back to school

This week, kids went back to school in Northwest Florida. In Pensacola, Warrington Middle School has one more year before transitioning into a charter school. Teachers and administrators want to "continue the good fight" and still produce good proficiency scores even if it won't change the school's fate. And across the state, many school districts are facing staff shortages.

Opioid crisis

The opioid epidemic is a problem nationwide and in Northwest Florida. Medication-assisted treatment, which is the use of FDA-approved drugs alongside counseling and behavioral therapies. Access to such treatment is growing in the local area with Panhandle Comprehensive Treatment Center, which opened last year in Santa Rosa County which saw a 57% increase in EMS responses to overdoes between 2020-2021.

New music

Too much news? Unwind with music. Joe V. has a new playlist of tunes every Friday at 8 p.m. on 14/59. You can also get a sneak peak (or listen) here: