A week in news

It was a packed week of news. Here's some of the top headlines.

Alex Jones

An Austin, Texas, jury Thursday awarded the parents of a slain first-grader $4.1 million for mental anguish caused by conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones' falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The ruling put the two-week trial to an end.

Breonna Taylor

Four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers were charged Thursday with federal crimes connected to the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor. The fatal shooting of Taylor, a Black woman, galvanized racial justice protests in the spring and summer of 2020, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Abortion rights

Also on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended an elected state prosecutor for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors.

Parkland trial

The 12 jurors and 10 alternates who will decide whether Nicholas Cruz gets the death penalty or life in prison for murdering 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made a rare visit to the massacre scene Thursday tracing Cruz’s steps through the three-story freshman building, known as “Building 12.”

Moving Forward

Organizers of the Forward Party — the latest attempt at a third national political party — are hoping to recruit candidates and voters that they contend are unhappy with what they believe is a dysfunctional two-party system. Party co-chairs are former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey. Also expected to be in leadership is former Florida congressman David Jolly, a former Republican.

Food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report , 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic subdivisions are identified as food deserts affecting as many as 102,000 people according to Census data.

Stars and skies

Don't miss the monthly column from Dr. Wayne Wooten which shares stargazing tips whether you're looking up with a telescope or the naked eye.