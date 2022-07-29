A week in news

Here's a roundup of news stories from the week:

Abortion

Earlier this month, FDOH suspended the license of Dr. Christopher Saputa, who worked at the American Family Planning clinic in Pensacola. Investigators have accused him of being a "great public danger" after three women had to have emergency surgeries after abortion procedures. The report says that Saputa did not initiate emergency care fast enough and that he lacked the training and technical skill to perform gynecological procedures.

Housing

Escambia County residents having trouble meeting their mortgage payments can get help from a new source with the Escambia County Emergency Mortgage Assistance — or EMA — Program which kicked off last week. The funding comes from $1 billion provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but certain eligibility requirements must be met.

Abortion rights

After Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to humiliate 19-year-old Olivia Julianna after arguing that overweight and unattractive women don't need to worry about getting pregnant or needing abortions, she has since raised over $700,000 for abortion care to be dispersed across the U.S.

Pensacola Mayor Race

The next mayor of Pensacola could be one of four candidates: Sherri Myers, D.C. Reeves, Steve Sharp, or Jewel Cannada-Wynn. Hear what they have to say and what issues they're running on.

Baseball

Following the recent posthumous induction of Buck O'Neil into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sandra Averhart revisits her 2005 interview with the baseball icon and the first African American coach in Major League Baseball.

Weather

Brace yourselves for more heat. A plume of dry Saharan dust is briefly mitigating rain chances throughout the state. Florida Storms reports daily high temperatures are expected to trend above average and heat indices should approach the lower 100s over most of the peninsula.