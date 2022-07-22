The news you need to know

Here's the news roundup for the week of July 22

Jan. 6 Hearings

The Jan. 6 committee held a prime-time hearing on Thursday — the last of its planned summertime hearings. The hearing focused on the more than three hours between when former President Donald Trump's Ellipse speech on Jan. 6 ended and when his prerecorded video asking protesters to go home was posted to Twitter later that afternoon.

Parkland shooter trial

This week began the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. Thursday's trial focused on Cruz's casual demeanor after the shooting.

NASA's new moon rocket

NASA has set a launch date for its big new rocket that’s set to fly humans to the moon. This first test mission, called Artemis I, won’t have anyone on board but it will have three mannequins.

The Handlebar is back

After closing in 2018, one of Pensacola's beloved dive bars is coming back with a brand-new look. The Handlebar will be opening its doors for alternative music in the coming weeks. The grungy bathroom may have a shiny new update, but the spirit is still alive.

Pensacola's new hire

Syndey Robinson is the City of Pensacola's first cultural affairs coordinator. In the position, Robinson said she will be working to amplify a diverse range of groups while highlighting the special events that make the city unique.

Need a job?

Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties are hiring with literally hundreds of jobs available.