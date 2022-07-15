The week in news

Here is the news you might have missed this week

Abortion

Santa Rosa County Commissioners announced on Thursday they are moving forward with an ordinance to outlaw abortions and abortion clinics in the county. There is not an abortion clinic in the county. A public hearing will be advertised and scheduled and after the public hearing, commissioners could vote to pass the measure.

Warrington Middle School

Warrington Middle School's final grade for the school year was a D. After years of low-performing grades, Warrington Middle School was given the task of earning a C grade to avoid being transformed into a charter school. Despite a state-approved turnaround plan and optimism from parents and faculty, the school's final grade was released this week to disappointment.

James-Webb Telescope

The world felt a whole lot smaller this week following the release of the first images from the James-Webb telescope. The images give a never-before-seen view of some of the universe's first galaxies ever.

Voting

Election season is upon us and voters' rights groups are working to get people ready for the primary election on Aug. 23 and the general on Nov. 8. Also, election officials are in full swing, especially after a number of balloting laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gas prices

Higher prices for fuel — and for most everything else — do not appear to be deterring those coming to the Gulf Coast for vacation, either by land or by air, that's evidenced by the crowds at the Pensacola Beach Air Show last weekend. And visitation numbers are holding steady for the year, says Visit Pensacola.

Parent University

Last month, Parent University Pensacola held a graduation ceremony for its inaugural class of graduates. The program, which was founded in Savannah, Georgia, aims to help caregivers and parents learn essential life skills to better help their children. And year two is just around the corner with classes starting on July 22.



