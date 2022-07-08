A week in news

Here's the weekly roundup of news

State school grades

The Florida Department of Education released its school grades on Thursday. In the local area, Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa Counties all received "A" grades, and Escambia County School District received a "B." The fate of Warrington Middle School is still unknown as it received an "I" for "incomplete." The low-performing school could become a charter school if it does not get at least a "C" grade.

Abortion

Florida is seeking to fast-track its 15-week abortion ban to the state Supreme Court after facing challenges. The ban was blocked and then quickly reinstated Tuesday after an appeal from the state attorney general in a lawsuit challenging the restriction. And not too far away, Mississippi's last abortion clinic — the one at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v. Wade — has shut down.

Fentanyl

State and local authorities are working “feverishly” to fight the distribution of fentanyl in Florida after a string of overdose deaths over the weekend rocked the rural community of Gadsden County. First Lady Casey DeSantis and officials met on Thursday to address the issue. As part of the response, the state will launch a public advisory campaign.

Something to do

Need a break from news and something to get your out of the house? WUWF's Margaret Marchuck has a few suggestions — and most of them are indoors with air conditioning.