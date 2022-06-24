A week in news

Here's a roundup of this week in news:

Bipartisan gun control

The Senate passed a narrow, bipartisan bill that could become the first gun control measure to come out of Congress in nearly three decades, voting 65-33 late Thursday night.

Hot, hot heat

If this summer feels a little warmer than before, well, you're not wrong. This week, the Pensacola region saw record-breaking temperatures. And climate scientists say it's been a trend for years. This "climate stripes" tool provides a visual representation of how areas have gotten hotter over the years.

Surfside

Just one day before the anniversary of the Surfside collapse, a Florida judge on Thursday approved a $1.2 billion settlement for unit owners and families of those who died.

The hunt for formula

As the infant formula shortage continues, parents are managing to find ways to keep their babies fed. Sandra Averhart talked to a few local mothers about how they're managing from enlisting their family to help hunt and memorizing the schedule of store delivery trucks.

A dozen years of RESTORE funds

The RESTORE Act continues to fund projects across the Gulf Coast, in fact, many of the proposed projects are starting to come to fruition.

Jan. 6 hearings

Yesterday was the fifth Jan. 6 committee hearing. In case you missed it, here's a quick recap.

New music

There's been a lot of news this week. Wind down with some selected tunes from Joe V., host of 14/59 which you can hear Fridays at 8 p.m.