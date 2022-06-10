A week in news

Here's a recap of the news you may have missed this week:

Jan. 6 committee hearings

The House panel heard on Thursday night from U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who it described as the first law enforcement officer to be injured in the Jan. 6 riot. Rep. Liz Cheney also offered a stark message to members of her party who continue to downplay the events that day. This was night one of a half a dozen hearings that will take place during the month of June.

Affordable housing

Affordable housing is a hot topic nationwide and locally. Earlier this week, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said the city is working with Habitat for Humanity to address the issue. The old Baptist Health Care facility could also provide housing when the new facility is finished in about 18 months.

American Family Planning appeals suspension

On Tuesday, American Family Planning went to state appeals court after the clinic's license was suspended last month.

Warrington Middle School

Warrington Middle School has struggled with eight consecutive years of low-performing grades, including one F, from the Florida Department of Education, in addition to a couple of years of lost learning due to the pandemic. With a state-approved School Turnaround Plan, students and staff have been under intense pressure to improve to a passing grade of C to avoid the transition to a charter school.

Pride Month

For decades, the LGBTQ community has come to Pensacola Beach in droves for a weekend-long party during Memorial Day weekend. But outside of the dancing and drinks, it's a weekend that celebrates love and equality. WUWF's Hunter Morrison took his camera to Park East to talk to folks about what Pride means to them.

Friday tunes

Need new music? Listen to 14/59 every Friday at 8 p.m. with Joe V. Or, you can also listen to the Spotify playlist.