A week in news

Here's a roundup of this week's headlines

An epidemic of shootings

President Joe Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons or to raise the age to be able to buy one from 18 to 21 and other measures to curb gun violence in the United States in an address Thursday night. The remarks came the day after the 233rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year took place in Tulsa, Okla., that resulted in five people dead including the shooter at Saint Francis Hospital.

Hurricane season

This week, Dave Dunwoody had three-part series that explored how the preparation and response to hurricanes has changed over the years thanks to technology. Catch the latest part of the series here.

St. Michaels Cemetery

On Thursday, the historic St. Michaels Cemetery was featured in the 48 State tour aimed at restoring America’s cemeteries. The tour was started two decades ago by noted gravestone conservator Jonathan Appell. Learn more about the initiative and how St. Michaels is working to preserve its history in this week's story from Sandra Averhart.

EcoHeroes

Listen to the latest episode of EcoHeroes as host Sarah Jane Brock continues her conversation with Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms of the Muskogee tribe.

EcoHeroes Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms describes the environmentally harmonious usage of the Muskogee land in the Santa Rosa area, and how wildlife thrives within it. Listen • 21:06

Travels with Jane Peaden

A new exhibit at Voices of Pensacola highlights the travels of Jane Peaden, a lifelong Pensacola resident, and adventure seeker. The exhibit is divided into three sections that highlight the three major trips of Peaden’s life: South America, Africa, and Asia. Each trip brought back mementos as well as personal accounts of her day-to-day experiences.

June skies

The latest column from Dr. Wayne Wooten gives you tips and tricks for stargazing in the month of June.

