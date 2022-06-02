Tulsa shooter bought his gun hours before attacking his doctor's hospital, police say

Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky is a journalist from New York. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York.His stories have appeared in/on Gothamist / WNYC; the NPR national newscast; Utah Public Radio; Robin Hood Radio / WHDD; The Voice of Harlem / WHCR; The Bridge; the Canarsie Courier; and the Brooklyn Eagle.When he’s not reporting in the city, he’sprobably enjoying a baseball game (Go, Mets!) or out with his dog, Trout Fishing in America. He’s also a proud alumnus of Bike & Build, an affordable housing nonprofit with which he’s cycled coast-to-coast twice: from Portland, Maine, to Santa Barbara (2014), and fromNags Head, North Carolina, to San Diego (2016). Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news reporter in April 2020.