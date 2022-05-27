A week in news

Here's a look at this week in news:

Another mass shooting

Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has the country in mourning after 19 children and two adults were reported dead. This comes after the Buffalo, New York shooting that claimed 10 lives. The tragedy has sparked discussions and debates around gun control across the county. In Florida, Democratic lawmakers say they want change.

American Family Planning

Last weekend, Pensacola's only abortion clinic was suspended by the state after two patients were taken to hospitals for complications with second-trimester abortion surgeries. But an attorney for the clinic says the outright suspension was unnecessary and that it was a political act.

Children's Trust

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) is marking a milestone by issuing its first Request for Proposals. Sandra Averhart was there for that first meeting. Read the story here.

Condo Safety

Florida lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to a plan to bolster the safety of condominium buildings, after the devastating collapse last year of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. Also news, the bill was passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.

And for some good news...

Wildlife officials working to prevent threatened Florida manatees from starving to death say they’re encouraged that some of the marine mammals’ favorite food is growing naturally in a key area. We all like this.