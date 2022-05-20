A week in news

Here's a roundup of news from this week:

Commissioner Nikki Fried requests state of emergency for Florida

Florida’s agriculture commissioner is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, due to the high cost of food and fuel. Read the emergency declaration and listen to the story here.

Reopening NAS Pensacola

o reopen or not to reopen — that is the question 2 1/2 years after the terrorist attack that shut down Naval Air Station Pensacola and its tourist attractions. Many, including Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, believe it’s time to reopen. He read a proclamation to that effect during his weekly news conference on Monday.

Florida reports record breaking tourism numbers

A new report from Visit Florida shows the state's tourism industry continues to rebound. A record 36 million people visited Florida in the first quarter of 2022. The number of visitors is up nearly 40% from last year.

Santa Rosa Island's connection to the Underground Railroad

Gulf Islands National Seashore (GINS) has notched its fourth listing on the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program, which was established by an act of Congress in 1998. Earlier this spring, Santa Rosa Island was one of 16 sites in 11 states to be approved in the latest round of listings.

EcoHeroes

The latest episode of EcoHeroes features Chief Dan "Sky Horse" Helms about his responsibility of Chief and serve his tribe, and building a relationship with mother Earth and with one another. Listen here.