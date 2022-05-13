Wake up with WUWF: A week in news

Catch up on the week in news

Redistricting

Earlier this week, a circuit judge granted a temporary injunction on the redistricting map pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis because of changes to a North Florida congressional district where voting-rights groups say the ability of Black voters to elect a candidate of their choice would be eliminated.

Baby formula in short supply

The nationwide baby formula shortage is a problem statewide, too. One Tampa mom says she stays awake at night searching for formula at stores both nearby and out of state. The shortage is hitting lower-income families even harder.

Pensacola skate park a go

Meeting with the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency Monday, the Pensacola City Council approved a $380,000 budget increase to build the skate park downtown. Read the story here.

#StampOutHunger

After two years, the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive run by the National Association of Letter Carriers is back this Saturday. Don't forget to leave your non-perishable food items by your mailbox. Food banks are still in great need.

Weekend plans?

Bob Barrett interviewed folks with Pensacola Little Theatre about their annual Cabaret fundraiser this weekend that celebrates all mediums of art. On Sunday night, keep your eyes peeled and directed at the sky for a total lunar eclipse.