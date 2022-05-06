A week in news

Here's the news you may have missed this week:

SCOTUS Leak

The big story this week is the leaked SCOTUS opinion that could end the nationwide right to abortion if it goes unchanged when the court makes an official ruling this summer. Protests have erupted across the country, including Tallahassee. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's taking a wait-and-see approach on how much further his abortion law may go after the Supreme Court ruling. And here's what other Florida politicians have to say.

Walgreens' opioid settlement

Walgreens has settled with Florida in a lawsuit that accused the pharmacy chain of fueling the opioid crisis, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday. Walgreens agreed to pay the state $683 million, most of which will be paid out over the next two decades.

Affordable housing on JUST Pensacola's to-do list

Affordable housing is the latest issue to be tackled by JUST Pensacola with the organization calling on local leaders to help address the need for rental housing. According to the University of Florida Shimberg Center for Housing Studies, 62 out of every 100 families and individuals earning $73,900 or less in Escambia County are paying more than 30% of their income on rent. JUST Pensacola announced its latest efforts at their Nehemiah Action Assembly Monday night.

Nearly half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide, survey finds

Nearly half of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, according to a survey from the Trevor Project. Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide. This comes after laws targeting LGBTQ youth have emerged across the country.

EcoHeroes

The second episode of EcoHeroes is up and running. Subscribe to WUWF's latest podcast or listen here.

Get out of the house

Need something to do? Check out these suggestions from WUWF's Margaret Marchuk. And don't forget to visit the WUWF Community Calendar.