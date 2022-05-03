© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court's doorstep after Roe v. Wade opinion leak

By Estefania Mitre
Published May 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
"My corpse has more right than my body," Jessica Golibart, a D.C. resident, said outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3.
Tyrone Turner
/
WAMU
"My corpse has more right than my body," Jessica Golibart, a D.C. resident, said outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3.

U.S. senators gathered alongside protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to celebrate and oppose the leaked draft opinion published by Politico Monday night. The draft opinion showed that a majority of justices on the court have voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion.

Abortion-rights supporter Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt debates with abortion-rights opponent Minister Leroy Swailes outside U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
/ Dee Dwyer
/
Dee Dwyer
Abortion-rights supporter Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt debates with abortion-rights opponent Minister Leroy Swailes outside U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

So far, Chief Justice John Roberts has authenticated the draft opinion and launched an investigation into how the draft got leaked. Several governors have made a statements about where their states stand on the issue.

Here are some of the scenes seen at the Supreme Court doorsteps captured by D.C. photographers:

Abortion-rights supporter Dunia Sinnreich (right) and Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
/ Dee Dwyer
/
Dee Dwyer
Abortion-rights supporter Dunia Sinnreich (right) and Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stands alongside abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stands alongside abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
A protestor posts in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday holding a sign that reads, "Thou shalt not steal my civil rights, thou shalt not steal my repro rights."
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
A protestor posts in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday holding a sign that reads, "Thou shalt not steal my civil rights, thou shalt not steal my repro rights."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaking among a pro-choice rights protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Sen. Amy <strong></strong>Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaking among a pro-choice rights protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court
Protesters argue outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Protesters argue outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) voices his support for abortion and trans rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) voices his support for abortion and trans rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday
Abortion rights supporters gather at the Supreme Court on Tuesday
/ Dee Dwyer
/
Dee Dwyer
Abortion rights supporters gather at the Supreme Court on Tuesday
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
Abortion-rights opponent Rev. Leroy Swailes stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
/ Dee Dwyer
/
Dee Dwyer
Abortion-rights opponent Rev. Leroy Swailes stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
A protestor holds a coat hanger aloft outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
A protestor holds a coat hanger aloft outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Sharmin Hossain, a Campaign Director for Liberate Abortion, stands with abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
/ Dee Dwyer
/
Dee Dwyer
Sharmin Hossain, a Campaign Director for Liberate Abortion, stands with abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Zoe Gandee holds her 4-month-old daughter, Matilda Gandee-Riggs, with a sign that reads "here for her" outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Zoe Gandee holds her 4-month-old daughter, Matilda Gandee-Riggs, with a sign that reads "here for her" outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

NPR News
Estefania Mitre
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.