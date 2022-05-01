The news you need to know

Catch up on the news you may have missed:

Nerd Prom

President Joe Biden addressed the White House Correspondents' Association on Saturday night, the first time a president has spoken at the event in six years. You can watch it here.

Florida's Congressional Map

Fair districts groups that sued over Florida's previous congressional map now plan to ask the same federal court to throw out the map Gov. Ron DeSantis' recently signed into law saying the map violates the U.S. Constitution's 14th and 15th Amendments.

Mental health

Earlier this month, Florida opted to end its participation in the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The questionnaire had been distributed to thousands of teens in Florida since 1991. Health officials say it's a mistake. And for more insight about mental health in Northwest Florida, check out this series from WUWF's Dave Dunwoody.

Astronomy tips

Don't miss the newest column from Dr. Wayne Wooten on all of the activities going on in the sky.