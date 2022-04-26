Photos: In Ukraine war, grief and desperation hang over week 9 of battle

Updated April 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM ET

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

In the ninth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many civilians are trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining holdout of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol.

The U.N. projects that more than 8 million refugees will have left Ukraine by the end of the conflict; more than 5 million have already fled the country.

While Russian forces continue to target central and western Ukraine — where most of the displaced civilians have fled to — with airstrikes, more intense offensives continue in southern and eastern Ukraine, where Russia has said its focus will be, going forward.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> A railway wagon and sleepers burns after a shelling near the Lyman station in Lyman, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> An elderly couple cross railroad tracks instead of using a flyover to get to the bus stop ahead of evacuation from Lyman, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> Members of a demining team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine check for unexploded devices in a school building following Russian shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on the 64rd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 27:</strong> Decoy flares are seen after being released by an Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 providing an air support to Ukrainian troops on the ground during the battle near Yampil, eastern Ukraine, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, stroke in a residencial area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, center, reacts during his visit to Borodyanka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> Clothes hung in a closet of a destroyed house after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, stroke in a residencial area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 27:</strong> Vitalii, right, 50 year-old, stays with his son Kiril, 2 year-old, on their bed in the bunker of Ostchem factory in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Gravedigger Alexander, digs a grave at the cemetery of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry a man to an ambulance following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Leo Correa / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Lilia stands next to a place where a bomb heavily damaged the basement of a residential building killing an 8-year-old girl, according to the building's residents, during a Russian attack Monday in Lyman, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on a tank during repairs after fighting Russian forces in the country's Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> A woman from the Luhansk Oblast cries while sitting on an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> A Soviet-era monument to the friendship between Ukraine and Russia that sits in central Kyiv is torn down amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Max Pshybyshevsky / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Men carry portraits of, from right, Valerya Glodan, 28, and her mother, Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, who were killed in their apartment by shelling with 3-month-old infant Kira Glodan, during a funeral ceremony at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Medical workers treat Volodymyr Nikiforov, 40, injured by shelling near Barvenkove at a hospital in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> A collapsed bridge in Rusaniv, Ukraine.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 27:</strong> People queue at a food distribution center for internally displaced persons and others in need in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had captured several eastern villages as part of Moscow's offensive to take control of the country's eastern Donbas region, which Russia has vowed to "liberate."

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> Volunteers evacuate an elderly woman out of her apartment in a frontline neighborhood as Russian bombardments continue in Kharkiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 25:</strong> Iryna caresses dogs as she asks for money to support a center for abandoned dogs in Kyiv, Ukraine, next to a poster that reads, in Ukrainian: "Heroes don't die." Iryna volunteers in the center, helping care for dozens of abandoned dogs who have found shelter there.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> A Ukrainian soldier sits on an armored personnel carrier driving on a road near Sloviansk, a city of more than 100,000 in eastern Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 25:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench near Barvinkove, in eastern Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Decorated Ukrainian National Guard soldiers and State Emergency Service units' members observe a minute of silence during a ceremony commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster at the Those Who Saved the World monument in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

Leon Neal / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> Tamara Kihitova pays her respects to her son during the funeral of 21 year-old Yegor Kihitov, in Lviv, Ukraine. Yegor volunteered in the army but was killed in shelling near Popasna.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Tetyana Boikiv, 52, (right) meets and hugs her neighbor Svitlana Pryimachenko, 48, during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, in the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine.