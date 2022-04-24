Wake up with WUWF: The news you need to know

Here's the news briefing for Monday, April 25

Mental Health in Northwest Florida

Earlier this year, the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida was established to create access to care. In this four-part series, WUWF's Dave Dunwoody talks to officials about where we're at and where we're headed in terms of providing help.

Navarre Incorporated

Preserve Navarre, the nonprofit group aimed to incorporate Navarre released its feasibility study Sunday afternoon at one of their meetings. Read the story here.

Florida's renewable energy

For the first time, the Sunshine State has specific goals for all electricity to be generated from renewable sources by the year 2050. But Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried expressed little confidence in hitting the targets included in her timeline, such as 40% of electricity from renewable sources by the end of this decade.

Judge challenges DeSantis' new anti-woke law

Not long after Gov. DeSantis signed a bill on Friday limiting the way race-related issues can be taught in schools and in workplace training, a lawsuit was filed in federal court with plaintiffs arguing that it violates First Amendment rights. Read the story here.

Good read: Preserving collard greens

A group known as the Heirloom Collard Project want to preserve and reintroduce people to rarer collard varieties and connect with older seed stewards before their stories are lost to time. Read the story here.