A week in news

Here's a look back at this week's headlines:

Florida's new abortion law

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, making Florida the latest state to restrict access to the medical procedure.

A decade of Blue Wahoos

This baseball season marks the 10-year anniversary since the Pensacola Blue Wahoos had its first season opener. In celebration, WUWF's Dave Dunwoody did a two-part series about the impact the team has made.

#NeverGoAlone

The disappearance of Navarre woman Cassie Carli sparked nationwide interest before the search came to an end when her body was found in Alabama on April 2. Advocates and law enforcement say her story sheds light on the dangers of domestic abuse.

Learning on the inside

UWF students are spending some class time behind bars with the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution. It's an experimental learning experience for students says, assistant professor Dr. Jennifer Brinkley.

What's on the Tiny Desk?

Remember when the The Linda Lindas went viral last year? They're back (and in the library) for NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Watch it now: