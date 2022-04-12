Several tornadoes reportedly touched down in Arkansas overnight during a spate of severe weather, though the extent of any damage or injuries they caused is still unclear.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock issued a rare tornado warning around 8:15 p.m. local time on Monday for areas north of the state's capital and most populous city.

"TAKE SHELTER NOW!" the NWS warned. "THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! BE IN YOUR SHELTER NOW!"

Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged residents in the impacted areas to "please take shelter."

Among the tornadoes reported overnight was one at Little Rock Air Force Base, located northeast of the city near the town of Jacksonville.

The installation said in a tweet that no damage had been observed at the base and that authorities were continuing to monitor severe weather conditions.

The NWS said there was the possibility for severe thunderstorms — as well as hail and more tornadoes — in a large part of the state from Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

