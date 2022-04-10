The news you need to know

Here's the news roundup for Monday, April 11

Another day another SpaceX launch

SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week's stay. The passengers are due back April 19 with a splashdown off the Florida coast.

The DeSantis-Disney dispute

The controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill and the proceeding backlash from Disney (after employees protested) was the topic of Friday's Florida Roundup. Investigative reporter Jason Garcia talked about corporate influence on the government in Florida. And it seems the debates don't stop in Florida as about a dozen other states have proposed similar bills.

Florida's Citrus Crop

Florida's struggling citrus industry continues to see a decline in the crop for the current growing season, with the harvest on track for the lowest yield since before World War II.

Money coming to North Florida

During a pair of stops on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is distributing more than $24 million to North Florida communities for local infrastructure and workforce projects. He also announced $23 million to various Florida Panhandle communities.

The Masters

Scottie Scheffler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas won the Masters golf tournament on Sunday. Meanwhile, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods finished in the 47th spot.

Need new music?

Music critics Ann Powers and Hazel Cills discuss new music from the band Wet Leg. Read their hot takes and listen to their extensive playlist featuring similar sounds.

