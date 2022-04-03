The news you need to know

Here's your morning news roundup for Monday, April 4

2022 Grammy Awards

After a postponement, the Grammy Awards were held Sunday night. See the list of winners and read about President Zelenskyy's appearance.

New Florida law on health care facilities allows for visitors

On March 11, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that will make it easier for people to see their loved ones in health facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it in the coming weeks. At least eight states have already passed similar laws, and several others have bills under consideration.

Florida is a hot spot for lung disease

A lung-attacking environmental pathogen known as NTM is particularly common in Florida, Hawaii, California, and the Gulf states. The bacteria thrive in the soil and water of warm environments. With about 200 different strains, NTM bacteria are related to the kinds that cause ancient diseases like tuberculosis and leprosy. Read more here.

Redistricting

With lawmakers heading into a special legislative session this month, Secretary of State Laurel Lee is asking a federal court to put on hold a case that argues judges should set Florida’s new congressional districts.

Stargazing anyone?

Warmer weather means stargazing events are back on Pensacola Beach and in Okaloosa County. Read Dr. Wayne Wooten's monthly astronomy column for telescope tips.