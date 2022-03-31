© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
The Eglin Range crash site of a Fairchild C-123 Provider

WUWF | By Hunter Morrison
Published March 31, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT
ThroughtheLens_MainPhoto.png

On Jan. 25, 1968, a Hurlburt Field-based C-123K Provider crashed during a training mission at Duke Field.

Following a series of touch-and-go landing maneuvers, the crew completed a circuit at low altitude to start a new approach. The aircraft was in a landing pattern when it suddenly stalled as it approached the runway.

Eglin crash-01.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media
Eglin crash-19.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media

It is believed that the approach speed was too low and the distance between the aircraft and the ground was insufficient for a recovery. The plane never came out of the turn and crashed about a half-mile short of the runway threshold. The airplane was destroyed and all four crew members were killed.

My project.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media
Eglin crash-03.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media
Eglin crash-14.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media

The men killed in the crash were identified as Maj. Donald R. Tomlinson, SSgt. James H. Jefferies, Lt. Francis G. Guidry, and Lt. Stanley R. Armstrong.

The crash site is located on the Eglin Air Force Base Reservation. The battered wings, tail section, and other small debris are still present at the crash site.

Eglin crash-11.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media
Eglin crash-05.jpg
Hunter Morrison
/
WUWF Public Media

To access the site, you must purchase a recreation permit from the Eglin AFB Natural Resources Branch (Jackson Guard Office), located at 107 Highway 85 North in Niceville. Permits are $5 daily or $20 annually.

Through the Lens is a photo essay series from WUWF Public Media.

Abandoned Northwest Florida is a photo series that explores forgotten places. Do you know of an abandoned location that should be featured? Email Hunter Morrison at hunter@wuwf.org to let him know.

Hunter Morrison
Hunter joined WUWF in 2021 as a student reporter.
See stories by Hunter Morrison