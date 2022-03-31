A week in news

Here's the news you need to know for Friday, April 1.

Storms across the Panhandle

Storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds moved through the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night and Thursday morning, killing two people in Washington County and leaving scattered damage in their paths.

Feeding the manatees

A supplemental feeding program that served up more than 193,000 pounds of lettuce to hungry manatees in the Indian River Lagoon is expected to end today. Listen to this report from WFME.

Florida's voting law

A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.

Through the Lens

This week, WUWF launched its photo essay series, Through the Lens. This series will tell stories through photos. The first post is a look at the 1968 crash site of a Fairchild C-123 Provider on Eglin Range with photos from WUWF's Hunter Morrison.

Food prices

It should be no surprise for most of us that groceries have gotten more expensive. The United States Department of Agriculture released an update to its Food Price Outlook for 2022 and confirmed what we all know: everything is going up in price.

RadioLive

Missed RadioLive in March? Watch it on YouTube. Our April show for next Thursday is sold out, but you can listen to the live broadcast on 88.1 FM or watch us on Facebook live.