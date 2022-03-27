The news you need to know

Here's your morning briefing for Monday, March 28

The Oscars

It was the big night for movies. "Coda" won Best Picture making it a historic night for the deaf community. NPR has details from the night including the infamous slap. For a recap of the night, you can also listen to Pop Culture Happy Hour.

More boosters?

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize additional booster shots of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 50 or older without holding a meeting of its independent vaccine advisors.

Florida's redistricting plan getting a federal hearing

A panel of three federal judges will consider procedural issues on April 4 in a lawsuit seeking a court-drawn congressional redistricting plan for Florida.

A black neighborhood at risk

Royal, a neighborhood just west of Wildwood in Sumter County is one of the oldest Black communities in the state and houses over 150 years of history. But that community may be halved by potential construction on the Florida Turnpike.