Photos: See what happened at hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published March 25, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
<strong>March 21:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Kent Nishimura
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Over the last four days, the Senate Judiciary Committee held confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Here's a look back at those historic hearings on Capitol Hill:

<strong>March 21:</strong> Law students from the Southern University Law Center traveled from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 21:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is seated during the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
J. Scott Applewhite / Pool/Getty Images
/
Pool/Getty Images
<strong>March 21:</strong> Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-IL) (left) shakes hands with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Ranking Member Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) looks on during her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 21:</strong> U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to opening remarks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 21:</strong> Patrick Jackson, the husband of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, reaches out to hold her hand as she sits in the audience area with her family during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<strong>March 21:</strong> U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listens during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 22:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<strong>March 22:</strong> A monitor displaying Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<strong>March 22:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 22:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<strong>March 22:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies as her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, listen in during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Harnik / AP
/
AP
<strong>March 22:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<strong>March 23:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson embraces former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) as she arrives for the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 23:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon / AP
/
AP
March 23: Confirmation hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
/ Tyrone Turner/WBUR
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
<strong>March 23:</strong> A television monitor shows Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C.
Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
<strong>March 23:</strong> While listening to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speak, a single tear runs down the cheek of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 23:</strong> Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson looks to her husband, Patrick Jackson, and their daughter, Leila Jackson, after the end of the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
