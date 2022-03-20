The news you need to know

Confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson begin today

Confirmation hearings begin today for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer. Watch them live on wuwf.org.

UWF is making strides with Black students according to latest data

As the University of West Florida wraps up this year’s diversity climate survey, our series is shifting the focus to diversity in enrollment at the university. WUWF's Sandra Averhart reports on the latest data of Black student enrollment and retention.

Councilwoman Sherri Myers joining Mayoral race

Sherri Myers joins five others in seeking the mayor’s chair: former city council member Jewel Cannada-Wynn; James Hilburn, Timothy Horton, D.C. Reeves, and Stephen Sharp. WUWF's Dave Dunwoody talked to her about her priorities and hopes for the future.

Daylight Savings

On March 15, the Senate unanimously voted on a bill that would end the bi-annual “springing forward” and “falling back.” The bill would make daylight saving time permanent, appeasing many who oppose the time change and upsetting those who prefer standard time. WUSF's Lily Theisen digs in.

