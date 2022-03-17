A week in news

Here's a Friday recap of the week's news

Locals speak out against 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Protests and school walkouts erupted across the state since the Parental Rights in Education bill was passed last week. In Pensacola, dozens of locals spoke out against the bill during a protest Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Broxson recaps 2022 session

The Florida Legislature’s 2022 regular session is in the books. Senator Doug Broxson talked to WUWF's Dave Dunwoody about the record state budget. And speaking of the record $112 billion budget, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said some groups should getting refrain from “any irrational exuberance" about their plans getting funded.

UWF and diversity

As the University of West Florida wraps up this year’s diversity climate survey, WUWF's Sandra Averhart talks to Dr. Greg Tomso about the report and demographics of the university.

Pensacola leaders target FPL rate hikes

In the third similar filing from a Panhandle city, Pensacola leaders have asked the state Public Service Commission to review Florida Power & Light’s rates. Read the letter here.

Music for the weekend

This week on Acoustic Interlude is new music from Anaïs Mitchell. Host John Macdonell has a mini playlist of some selected tunes from the artist. Give it a listen and then tune in Sunday at noon on 88.1.