The news you need to know

Here's your morning news for Monday, March 14

The Florida Budget

Florida lawmakers will vote today on a record $112.1 billion state budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, up 10.4% from a spending plan approved for the current year. See what's in the budget here.

Bay County's Wildfire

Forestry crews and firefighters have made progress on containing 40% of the Bertha Swamp Fire in Northwest Florida. with the help of recent rainfall. The wildfire has been burning more than 33,141 acres of mostly Hurricane Michael tree debris in Bay, Gulf, and Calhoun Counties. Read the update from WFSU here.

Kids and the COVID Vaccine

Florida's pediatricians are speaking out against the state's official guidance that says the risks of healthy children getting the COVID vaccine "may outweigh the benefits." Doctors say the guidance is dangerous and politically motivated.

And speaking of COVID...

Former President Barack Obama says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Welcome back

Less than two months after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady announced Sunday that he is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

#TinyDeskContest

Today is the last day to submit an entry in the NPR Tiny Desk Contest. Learn more about the contest and watch selected entries here.