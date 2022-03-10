A week in news

Here's a roundup of the week in news for Friday, March 11

Students stage a walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Students across the state have organized a wave of protests against House Bill 1557, which bars instruction or discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools. The bill has passed in the Florida Senate and awaits the governor's signature. WLRN interviewed one South Florida student who said the bill has pushed his political advocacy.

And speaking of the Governor's desk...

Another bill heading to DeSantis' desk is one that says employers cannot compel their employees to participate in training that can make the employee feel bad and schools cannot teach subjects like history or race in a way that can make students feel the same. It's another win for DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers in the culture wars.

Grim Reaper for Attorney General?

He made a name for himself visiting Florida beaches in a Grim Reaper costume at the height of the pandemic and now Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder is seeking the Democratic nomination for Florida Attorney General. WUWF's Dave Dunwoody talked to him earlier this week.

An old tugboat is now an artificial reef in Okaloosa County

Last week, Okaloosa County deployed a 45-ton tugboat into their artificial reef program. Onboard the boat was a mermaid sculpture designed by a local artist and diver who wanted to honor her husband who died battling ALS. Check out the story and video from WUWF's Sarah Jane Brock.

Cold night shelter opens this weekend

Florida Storms says to expect strong thunderstorms and cooler nights this weekend. For nights like this, Ferris Hill Baptist Church is a respite for those who are unhoused or without heat. WUWF's Nolan Costa shares more.

Tiny Desk Contest

It's the last few days to enter the NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. The deadline is March 14. If you are a musician or band who wants their NPR stardom, don't miss your chance.

