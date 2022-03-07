The news you need to know

Here's the news to start the week of March 7

Weekly COVID Update

Coronavirus cases in Florida dropped sharply again this past week, along with the case positivity rate, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The weekly report from the Florida Department of Health shows that 14,148 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week ending Thursday, bringing the state's overall total to 5,814,517.

That's down from 25,640 a week earlier. The positivity rate for new cases also dropped to 3.3%, down from 5.6% a week earlier.

The state reported 70,997 Floridians have died from COVID-19, with 1,207 reported for the week, up from 888 a week earlier. The vaccination rates for people ages five and up remained virtually unchanged from the week before at 74% statewide.

Wildfire in Bay County

More than 1,000 residents in Bay County have been placed on mandatory evacuation after a series of wildfires has broken out starting Friday. A third fire started Sunday afternoon. Follow WFSU for the latest.

Presidents and their Supreme Court picks

What is the legacy of a president's nominations for the country's highest court? David Ramsey, a political science professor at the University of West Florida, provides some context after the news of Biden nominating Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Florida's legislative session is entering its final week

The 60-day legislative session is dwindling to its final week, and bills will soon start piling up on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. But many important issues remain unresolved — namely, agreement on a new state budget.

A good read: Native tribes working to get Federal recognition

The Duwamish have been fighting a legal battle for decades with the federal government to make good on an 1855 treaty. They're asking for federal recognition. Federally-recognized tribes can be eligible for benefits including land, health care, revenue streams from casinos, and education. The Duwamish say that these resources would be game-changers for them.