A week in news

Here's a look at the week in the news

Florida's 15-week abortion bill

Florida doctors could soon be prohibited from performing abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy after the Republican-controlled Senate approved a bill Thursday night that is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. Senators approved the bill in a party-line vote after two days of tense debate.

More Florida bills

The state's legislative session is coming to a close on Friday, March 11. Two bills that are not likely to cross the finish line have very different supporters. One increases penalties against those who sexually assault intoxicated victims and another opens Florida’s seagrass beds to development.

Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson is making history

Last week, President Joe Biden officially announced Ketanji Brown-Jackson as his Supreme Court pick to fill the role of Justice Breyer who will retire in the summer. She is poised to become the first African-American woman on the court. Local Civil Rights icon Rev. H.K. Matthews weighs in on the historic milestone for the country's highest court.

Ukraine

Europe's largest nuclear plant came under attack from Russian troops in Ukraine on Friday. The Associated Press reported that leading nuclear authorities were concerned — but not panicked — about the damage to the power station. And as the attention over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine focuses on conventional weapons, there are also concerns over a 21st-century tactic — cyber warfare. And if you want more context and news about the situation in Ukraine, subscribe to NPR's newest podcast, State of Ukraine.

Local news spotlight...

Santa Rosa County has recently received an $800,000 grant to build a “Living Shoreline” and protect historical sites at Floridatown Park along Escambia Bay in Pace. Supporting the Floridatown Park is about more than just protecting the natural shoreline; it's about preserving the history and legacy of the Mvskoke (Muscogee) or Creek Native Americans as the site is home to an ancient Native American midden.