COVID live blog: Week of Feb. 28

Monday, Feb. 28

Weekly COVID Update

According to the weekly report from the Florida Department of Health, 25,640 new positive tests were reported in the week ending Thursday, bringing the total to 5,800,561.

The positivity rate for new cases continues declining, coming in at 5.6%, down from 8.2% a week earlier.

The state reported 69,790 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of 888 for the week.

As of Friday, 3,358 people are hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus. That's down more than 27% from a week earlier.

Monday, Feb. 21

Weekly COVID Update

A total of 68,902 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,330 from the previous week according to the weekly report from the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases dropped by more than half. The report showed 42,473 new positive tests for the week of February 11-17, down from 103,022 last week.

The positivity rates for new cases have dropped to 8.2%, down from 14.3% a week earlier.

As of Friday, 4,637 people are hospitalized statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. That's down more than 26% from a week earlier.

Monday, Feb. 14

Weekly COVID Update

The Florida Department of Health's weekly coronavirus report released on Friday showed 103,022 people in the state tested positive for the virus. The total number of cases is 5,732,798.

Statewide, 1,293 people died from complications of the virus. The number is down slightly from the 1,324 recorded the week before — and the first weekly decline since the week of Dec. 17.

The positivity rates were down 3.7% to 14.3%.

Monday, Feb. 7

Weekly COVID Update

Florida reported an additional 1,234 COVID deaths according to the Florida Department of Health's weekly coronavirus report.

It’s the largest weekly increase in deaths since the week ending Oct. 7, 2021. The state’s COVID-19 overall death toll is 66,279.

The United States surpassed 900,000 COVID deaths on Friday.

The state reported an additional 132,622 coronavirus cases for the week ending Thursday, down from 198,718 the week before. Florida's positivity rate dropped to 5.5% from 18%.

Monday, Jan. 31

Weekly COVID Update

Florida reported 1,192 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, up from 605 the previous week and the most in one week since the deadly delta variant surge. The total number of deaths is 64,955.

New cases fell to 198,719 for the week ending Thursday, down from 289,204 the previous week, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of reported cases is 5,478,671.

The statewide positivity rate for new infections also fell from 26.8% to 23.5%.

Friday, Jan. 28

FDOH-Escambia COVID Testing closed for the weekend

The #COVID19 drive-thru testing site, operated by Statlab, in Pensacola will be closed Saturday 1/29 and Sunday 1/30 due to expected inclement cold weather. Specimen collection is expected to resume normal operations (weather permitting) on Monday 1/31 at 9:00 a.m. — FL Health Escambia (@HealthyEscambia) January 28, 2022

Monday, Jan. 24

Weekly COVID Update

On Friday, the state reported 605 new deaths from COVID-19, up from 470 the previous week.

The number of new cases fell for the first time in more than a month from 430,297 the previous week to 289,204 last week, according to the Florida Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate for new infections also fell from 29.3% to 26.3%.

The state now has a total of 5,280,903 coronavirus cases. The COVID-19 death toll is 63,763.

Monday, Jan. 17

Weekly COVID Update

Florida's coronavirus numbers hi the five million mark Saturday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number is total to 5,041,918. Florida is the third state to reach five million coronavirus cases.

The statewide positivity rate for new infections fell for the first time in weeks from 31.2% to 29.3%. The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 63,158, up 470 from a week earlier. A total of 15,067,643 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 86,383. In all, 72% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Ascension pauses COVID testing

Press release from Ascension Medical Group:

Ascension Medical Group (AMG) Sacred Heart will not operate its COVID-19 testing site off Bayou Boulevard next week. AMG reopened a drive-thru testing site on Jan. 4 because of the growing demand for testing as the coronavirus spread rapidly after the holidays.

The latest surge of COVID-19 has fueled an increased demand for medical services provided at AMG physician offices and urgent care centers. As a result, staff that have worked at the drive-thru testing site have been reassigned back to their normal duties.

The Ascension Sacred Heart drive-thru's last day will be Friday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will continue to provide COVID-19 testing to patients at its four urgent care centers at Pensacola Blvd, Highway 90 in Pace, Sorrento Road in Escambia County and Highway 98 at Tiger Point. Patients must first see a doctor or other healthcare provider who will order a COVID-19 test. Testing also is available to patients who visit a healthcare provider at the Ascension Medical Group clinics inside Walgreens stores at two locations in Pensacola and one in Navarre.

FDOH testing continues. Info in the previous blog post below.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

FDOH COVID testing sites resume

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has resumed drive-thru COVID-19 testing, in coordination with Statlab, offered to all persons with or without symptoms. No appointments are needed and you must bring a photo I.D.

PCR tests will be administered, with results available within 48 hours. Questions regarding testing results can be directed to Statlab at 844-469-5227.

Every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, drive-thru testing will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place, located across the street from the FDOH-Escambia complex.

Every Tuesday, drive-thru testing will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center, located at 6405 Wagner Rd.

Every Sunday, drive-thru testing will take place from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place, located across the street from the FDOH-Escambia complex.

Schedule is subject to change, while supplies last and pending inclement weather.

Community Health Northwest Florida Vaccine Clinic

On Saturday, January 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will hold a Family COVID-19 Vaccination event inside the Brownsville Community

Center located at 3200 W. Desoto Street, Pensacola. Participants will be able to choose from all three FDA-approved COVID vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen / Johnson & Johnson) at this clinic.

 Primary series COVID-19 vaccination will be available for individuals ages 5 and older.

 COVID-19 booster doses will be available for individuals ages 12 and older who qualify to receive a booster shot.

Individuals wishing to receive any of the above COVID vaccines on January 29 must call the Community Health Vaccine

Call Center at 850-439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

Monday, Jan. 10

Drive-Thru testing this Thursday

Community Health Northwest Florida will have drive-thru testing available on Thursday.

· When: Thursday, January 13th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Location: Community Health Northwest Florida’s Cantonment Pediatrics, 470 S. HWY 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533

*Testing participants should not enter the pediatric clinic.

· Type of Test: PCR (send out) Turnaround time for test results is contingent upon lab processing times.

· Good to Know : Open to public, weather permitting, while testing supplies last, bring photo ID.

Weekly COVID Update

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rise in Florida, with nearly 400,000 new infections and a positivity rate over 30%. An additional 76,887 coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, one of the highest single-day records for the state.

Florida reported 397,114 new cases according to data released by the state Department of Health on Friday. There were 298,455 cases added a week earlier.

The total number of cases now sits at 4,562,954.

The positivity rate also continues to climb, up 4.7% from the previous week to 31.2% statewide. The rate was 5.4% just three weeks ago (week of 12/10-16).

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now at 62,688, up 184 from a week earlier.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Drive-Thru testing on Jan. 6

Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will offer drive-thru community COVID-19 testing this Thursday, January 6th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Brownsville Community Center.

Details:

· Thursday, January 6th from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

· Main parking lot of Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. Desoto St.

· Test type: PCR (send out) tests only. NO RAPID TESTS.

· Open to the public, all ages welcome, no pre-screening required, no appointment required

· Participants should wear mask, bring photo id and insurance card (if insured)

· Testing while supplies last, weather permitting

Monday, Jan. 3

Escambia County COVID Dashboard is back

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County hospitals, the county has relaunched the COVID-19 dashboard.

According to Escambia County, local hospitalizations stand at 104, with two citizens under the age of 18. The CDC has reported zero deaths from the Omicron variant in Escambia County.

"As we mentioned previously, we will reimplement the COVID-19 dashboard if local hospitalizations reach 50 or higher," said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. "Unfortunately, we have reached over 100 hospitalizations in a quick time frame. We are going to continue to monitor the local hospitalizations daily, as well as provide weekly updates to the death count provided by the CDC. Our hope is that we see this number drop below 50 again very soon.”

Saturday, Jan. 1

COVID testing through NOMI Health available seven days a week

Florida Department of Health-Santa Rosa

NOMI Health continues to offer two COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Rosa County at the following locations operating from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, Monday through Sunday.

Testing will be offered on a first come, first served basis, with no pre-screening or appointment required. Sites will offer walk-up testing with both PCR (24-48 hour results) or rapid antigen testing (20-minute results) available. Testing is available to insured and uninsured citizens. Insurance information will be collected.

For further information regarding these COVID testing sites contact NOMI Health Call Center at 904-295-0562. Other testing locations can be found online at floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.

Both sites will be closed Sat., Jan. 1 for the New Year's holiday.

Clyde L. Gracey Community Center

5629 Byrom Street Milton, Florida

Gulf Breeze Flea Market

5760 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Okaloosa Monoclonal treatment site open until Dec. 31

The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Northwest Florida Fairground (1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547) will now stay open until December 31, 2021, per Okaloosa FDOH.

For more information about monoclonal antibody therapy or to locate providers of the treatment, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/monoclonal-antibody-therapy/.

Monday, Dec. 20

Florida reported its highest daily and weekly case numbers since September in its latest Florida Department of Health report.

FDOH reported 29,568 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Thursday, bringing the state's total to 3,739,348 — more than double the 13,530 reported a week earlier, and the highest total since the week ending Sept. 30 (37,772).

The positivity rate for the week also rose from 2.6% last week to 5.4% this week.

The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 62,220, up 194 from a week earlier. The health department reported 91,841 more Floridians were vaccinated this week, down from 104,995 a week ago.

Monday, Dec. 13

Weekly COVID Update

Florida added 12,984 new cases of coronavirus over the last week, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. Florida's total positive cases are at 3,710,507. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 62,026, up 325 from a week earlier.

The health department reported 122,513 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday. More than 185,000 Florida children — about 11% of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

The positivity rate for new cases was 2.6%, .1% higher than the previous week.

Monday, Dec. 6

Weekly COVID Update

Florida added 10,892 new cases of coronavirus over the last week from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now at 61,701, up 153 from a week earlier. The total cases is at 3,697,523.

The health department reported 101,032 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday, which includes almost 21,000 children aged 5-11 in Florida who received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 158,000 Florida children — about 9% of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

