Bottles Of Tide Turn Up In Drug Bust

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police outside Washington, D.C., raided the home of a drug dealer and found cocaine as well as almost 20 large bottles of Tide. The AP reports thieves love to steal the detergent, which is easily sold on the black market. Everybody needs detergent, after all. It's the most popular brand.

So it is, as they say, a liquid asset. Stores are putting electronic tags on it. Maybe Tide could use this in its ad campaign, come to think of it, because shoplifting is a sincere form of flattery.

