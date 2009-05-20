© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schama Looks At History For 'American Future'

Published May 20, 2009 at 1:05 PM CDT
Cover of 'The American Future'

In the recent presidential campaign, in which an African-American man competed against a woman for the Democratic nomination, the word "historic" figured prominently.

The ongoing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and global financial crunch both feel unique, and even, historic.

But are they? Are these events true firsts? Historian Simon Schama looks to the past for some context in his new book, The American Future, and concludes that while much of it is indeed historic, little of it is really new.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News