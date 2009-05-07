© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

James Carville Angles For '40 More Years'

Published May 7, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

When it comes to political pundits and strategists, it's hard to find someone better known than James Carville.

Nicknamed "the Ragin' Cajun," Carville helped President Clinton win. Now he's got advice for democrats to help his party "rule" the next 40 years.

"A democratic majority is emerging," Carville writes. He continues, "much of the credit goes to Barack Obama," but Carville sees a second "benefactor:" former president George W. Bush.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News