'Slumdog' Director Danny Boyle On Filming In India

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published February 13, 2009 at 9:25 AM CST

Danny Boyle, the director of the Oscar-nominated Slumdog Millionaire, says that filming in India presented a variety of difficulties, from language barriers to a limited crew size, but the on-location work allowed him to represent India's "incredibly rich and complex society."

Slumdog Millionaire tells the story of an orphan boy who gets a shot at glory on the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. The film has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for best picture and director.

Boyle's other films include Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Shallow Grave.

This interview originally aired Nov. 12, 2008.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
