Backstage With Bruce: Springsteen On His Early Work

In this archival interview, Terry Gross speaks with singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen about his inspirations, writing style and thoughts about his earlier work. The interview was recorded backstage at the Wachovia Spectrum in Philadelphia in 2005, just before a solo performance.

Over the course of his career, Springsteen has won 18 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for the song "Streets of Philadelphia." His most recent album is Working on A Dream.

This interview originally aired Nov. 15, 2005.

